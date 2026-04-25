LG lifts promotion embargo for overqualified gov't staff in Ladakh

Leh, Apr 25 (PTI): Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday removed the bar preventing government employees from applying for graduate-level posts if initially they were appointed to lower-qualification positions after submitting a declaration of non-graduate status.
Terming this embargo as "unjustified" and "restrictive", the LG has ordered the removal of this restriction with immediate effect, an official spokesperson said.
Earlier, qualified graduate candidates, who had secured lower-qualification government jobs, were bound to submit an undertaking/affidavit, declaring that he/she did not possess a higher qualification and were only 10th or 12th pass.
Consequently, the candidates, based on such a declaration (non-graduate status), were rendered ineligible for future recruitment to many graduate-level posts.
The decision would benefit those who are already working on lower-qualification posts, such as Orderly or Multi-tasking staff (MTS), but are prohibited from appearing for graduate-level posts, the spokesperson said, adding that this restrictive provision also discouraged several youth from appearing for lower-qualification posts, fearing no career progression in future.
"It is ordered that all candidates already in Government service, including those appointed on the basis of such declarations/undertakings, shall be allowed to appear in future graduate-level examinations and apply for higher posts," Saxena said.
"This relaxation shall apply uniformly to all existing employees seeking to apply for future graduate-level government posts and shall not be denied on the basis of earlier affidavits regarding non-possession of higher qualification. This order shall come into effect immediately," the LG added.
(PTI)
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