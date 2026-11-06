Ladakh orders Sonam Wangchuk-linked school to suspend classes amid HIAL land dispute

The Ladakh administration has directed Desert Flower School, operated under the ecosystem of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), to suspend classes and other activities pending a decision by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The notice, issued by the Office of the Tehsildar, Leh, was addressed to HIAL co-founder and CEO Gitanjali J Angmo. It alleged that the school had commenced classes without obtaining the necessary consent, clearances or approvals from the concerned authorities.
The administration has asked HIAL to maintain the status quo and refrain from taking further action concerning the school's functioning until the High Court delivers its decision or issues additional directions.
The development is linked to an ongoing legal dispute over the cancellation of 1,076 kanals and one marla of land allotted to HIAL at Phyang Thang. The institute, co-founded by climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk, has challenged the cancellation before the High Court.
HIAL says 50 children are enrolled
Responding to the notice, HIAL said Desert Flower School currently has 50 children, aged between three and five, enrolled in kindergarten.
In its reply to the Tehsildar, the institute described the school as an ongoing activity that predated the latest developments in the land dispute. It argued that stopping the school's operations would affect the interests and rights of the enrolled children.
HIAL requested the administration to withdraw the notice so that the school's activities could continue. It also stated that it remained committed to complying with applicable directions.
Gitanjali Angmo told The Wire that the notice was "baseless" and said the institute had responded to it. She maintained that the administration itself had delayed issuing the required no-objection certificate for the school.
The dispute over approvals centres partly on a September 22, 2026, letter in which Angmo approached the Leh Deputy Commissioner seeking an NOC or clearance for the proposed members of the school's managing committee.
Why is HIAL involved in a land dispute?
The land was allotted to HIAL in 2018 for establishing an educational institution focused on sustainable mountain development. The allotment covered 1,076 kanals and one marla at Phyang Thang, with a proposed lease period of 40 years.
In August 2025, the Ladakh administration cancelled the allotment. HIAL subsequently challenged the decision through a writ petition before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The case remains pending.
The administration has argued before the court that the original land sanction was conditional. According to its submissions, HIAL failed to fulfil requirements relating to payment of premium ground rent and execution of the lease deed within the stipulated period.
The administration also contended that the land had not been used for its allotted purpose and that there was no evidence that the proposed university had been established. It argued that the allotment had lapsed in May 2026 because the conditions were not fulfilled within the first year. These are the administration's submissions in the ongoing case, not a final judicial finding.
HIAL disputes administration's account
Angmo has disputed the administration's claims, arguing that delays in executing the lease were caused by the government's failure to finalise its lease policy.
According to her submissions, HIAL applied for the lease on May 20, 2018, shortly after the land allotment. The institute subsequently wrote to the administration again in March 2020.
Angmo said officials had informed HIAL that the lease could not be executed because the administration had not finalised its lease policy. She also referred to a February 2021 communication in which, according to her, the administration acknowledged that the delay affected other institutions and permitted construction to continue.
Angmo has also said HIAL obtained an interim status quo order from the High Court, restraining the administration from creating third-party rights over the disputed land. The November notice, however, concerns the continuation of school activities while the larger land matter remains before the court.
What is HIAL?
The Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh, was established by Sonam Wangchuk and Gitanjali Angmo as an alternative educational institution focused on the challenges facing mountain communities.
Its stated areas of work include sustainable development, climate-adaptive construction, education, community training and research relevant to Himalayan regions.
The proposed institution was intended to develop learning and research programmes around mountain environments and their social, economic and ecological challenges. The land allotment dispute has affected the institute's plans for its campus and educational activities.
The matter remains before the High Court.