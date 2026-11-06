Ladakh orders Sonam Wangchuk-linked school to suspend classes amid HIAL land dispute

The Ladakh administration has directed Desert Flower School, operated under the ecosystem of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), to suspend classes and other activities pending a decision by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The notice, issued by the Office of the Tehsildar, Leh, was addressed to HIAL co-founder and CEO Gitanjali J Angmo. It alleged that the school had commenced classes without obtaining the necessary consent, clearances or approvals from the concerned authorities.

The administration has asked HIAL to maintain the status quo and refrain from taking further action concerning the school's functioning until the High Court delivers its decision or issues additional directions.

The development is linked to an ongoing legal dispute over the cancellation of 1,076 kanals and one marla of land allotted to HIAL at Phyang Thang. The institute, co-founded by climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk, has challenged the cancellation before the High Court.