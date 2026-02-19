13th Ladakh Marathon set to test endurance; registrations commence

New Delhi: The world's highest AIMS-certified marathon, the Ladakh Marathon, is set to return for its 13th edition in 2026, to be held amid the stark and rugged terrain of Ladakh from September 10 to 13, according to an official release.



Widely regarded as one of the most demanding endurance events in the world, registrations for all six races of the Ladakh Marathon opened on Thursday through the official website. The line-up includes the curated Silk Route Ultra (122km) and the Khardung La Challenger (72km), both of which are among the toughest ultra races staged at extreme altitude.



Apart from the two ultras, the event will feature the full Marathon (42km), Half Marathon (21km), 11.2km Run, and the 5km Run for Fun. Age eligibility begins at 12 years for the 5km category and extends up to a minimum of 24 years for the Silk Route Ultra, calculated as of September 13, 2026.