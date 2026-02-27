LG Kavinder Gupta sends off 30-student delegation for Rashtriya Ekatmata Yatra 2026

Leh: Reaffirming the commitment to strengthening the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, today flagged off a batch of 30 students from Lok Niwas, Leh, for the Rashtriya Ekatmata Yatra 2026 - Student Experience in Regional Understanding (SERU) tour.



The initiative is organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in collaboration with Vidyarthi Sewa Trust.



According to an official release, the group comprises 11 girls and 19 boys from Eliezer Joldan Memorial College, University of Ladakh, and the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies, Choglamsar. During the 13-day tour, the students will visit Gurugram, Chandigarh, Manali, and Jammu as part of a structured exposure programme aimed at fostering national integration and regional understanding.