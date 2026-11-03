Ladakh admin directs Sonam Wangchuk-founded school to halt activities pending HC verdict

Leh/Jammu: The Ladakh administration has directed the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, founded by innovator Sonam Wangchuk, to stop activities at its Desert Flower School pending a final decision by the high court.

The direction was issued through a notice dated November 1 by the tehsildar's office in Leh and was addressed to Gitanjali J Angmo, co-founder and CEO of HIAL. Angmo is also Wangchuk's wife.

According to the notice, the administration received information that classes and other activities at Desert Flower School Phyang, Leh, had started without obtaining the requisite consent, clearances or approvals from competent authorities.