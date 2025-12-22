Lack of classrooms: Learning hits a wall at Gudalur school in Tenkasi

Esakki Muthu, a youth from Mettupatti, said that Chief Minister M K Stalin, during his visit to Tenkasi on October 29, inaugurated an additional building for the Gudalur school.

He said, "In a response to my recent petition, the district educational officer said that only four classrooms were constructed in the additional building and that toilets, compound walls, a kitchen and other basic amenities are yet to be built. The officer also said that students could be shifted only after the entire construction was completed. Then why did the officials make the CM inaugurate the building?"

When contacted, Chief Educational Officer Renuka said she had recently taken charge and would inquire into the matter.