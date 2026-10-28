Jammu University expands its reach with new regional centre in Budgam

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Kashmir chapter of the Centre for Regional Studies, Culture, Dialects and Emotional Intelligence of the University of Jammu.
"I believe this unique initiative will preserve our languages, cultural heritage and knowledge traditions while promoting interdisciplinary research and emotional intelligence," Sinha said after the foundation stone laying ceremony at Bemina in Budgam district.
He said the centre will help the youth to stay connected to their roots.
"In an era of rapid technological change, the Centre will help our youth stay connected to their roots, strengthen human values and build bridges across various academic disciplines and the local communities," he added.
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