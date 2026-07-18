KYS urges DU Vice-Chancellor to expand one-year PG seats for four-year UG graduates

New Delhi (IANS): Students’ organisation Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) on Friday submitted a memorandum to Delhi University Vice- Chancellor Yogesh Singh seeking an increase in the number of one-year postgraduate seats.
Bhim Kumar, a representative of the KYS Delhi unit, said in a statement that DU was among the first higher education institutions in India to introduce the four-year undergraduate programme for all courses.
“The students who studied for an extra year now seek admission into one-year postgraduate courses. But unfortunately, the number of seats in one-year courses is restricted to just a few seats across 46 departments. In total, only around 1,100 seats are being offered by the university for one-year postgraduate courses,” he said.
He claimed that, according to reports, more than 31,000 students are eligible to pursue one-year master’s courses across various colleges in DU.
“Students opted for the fourth year in UG, thinking that they would seamlessly progress onto enrolling in one-year master’s courses. This huge number of students makes it incumbent upon the University to immediately sanction more seats per course for one-year master’s courses,” he said.
The KYS said the increase in the number of one-year postgraduate seats is also required as the DU is among a select few universities across India that have rolled out the one-year course, making it nearly impossible for such a huge number of students to opt for master’s courses elsewhere.
“Moreover, the measure of starting four-year undergraduate courses was in line with the National Education Policy 2020, which promised one-year master’s courses to the four-year undergraduates. Now, however, this promise is being betrayed, and students’ dreams are being shattered,” said the KYS.
The KYS met the Dean, Students’ Welfare, and handed him the memorandum demanding that seats for one-year postgraduate courses be increased substantially.
Bhim Kumar said that if the demand is not accepted, then the organisation will be forced to intensify the struggle.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.