KYS demands hostel facility for outstation students at DU's JMC

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI): The Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), along with the students of Delhi University's Jesus and Mary College on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the principal of the college, demanding immediate provision of hostel facilities for needy outstation students.
A delegation of KYS activists and JMC students met the college principal and submitted a memorandum seeking concrete steps towards establishing hostel accommodation at the Delhi University college, according to KYS members.
JMC principal Molly KA told PTI, "Soon after the Satya Niketan incident, we had a meeting with the Vice Chancellor and we are already working on developing hostel facilities."
The delegation, led by KYS activists Mudita and Amrita, met the principal after the organisation warned of an agitation if the demand was not addressed, KYS said in a statement.
The demand comes days after the collapse of a five-storey paying guest accommodation in Delhi's Satya Niketan area, which killed seven people, including Delhi University students, and injured several others.
The incident has renewed concerns over the availability of safe and affordable accommodation for students in the national capital, particularly those coming from outside Delhi.
In its memorandum, KYS said the Satya Niketan incident had highlighted the problems faced by students who are dependent on rented rooms and paying guest accommodations in the absence of adequate hostel facilities.
The organisation alleged that students living in such accommodations often face unsafe buildings, insecure neighbourhoods, harassment and arbitrary restrictions by landlords and PG owners.
KYS also raised the issue of CCTV surveillance in classrooms at JMC, saying women students had apprised the organisation of the practice. The organisation termed the alleged surveillance "condemnable" and said it would take up the matter with the college administration.
The delegation later met the principal of Maitreyi College and submitted a memorandum seeking hostel facilities there as well, according to KYS.
The organisation said it would intensify its campaign for hostel facilities for needy outstation students across Delhi University and other higher educational institutions in the city.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.