Kyrgyzstan Accreditation Row: AIMSA seeks MEA intervention over Royal Metropolitan University issue

New Delhi: The All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA), Foreign Medical Students’ Wing, has sought urgent intervention from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over concerns surrounding the accreditation status of medical universities in Kyrgyzstan and the future of Indian students pursuing MBBS there.
In a letter addressed to the External Affairs Minister, the association said that Royal Metropolitan University (RMU), Bishkek, and other affected institutions have faced accreditation-related concerns following a recent accreditation process in Kyrgyzstan. The association has requested government intervention to protect the academic and professional interests of affected Indian students.
The issue follows changes introduced by Kyrgyzstan in 2026 regarding the state accreditation of medical educational institutions. The Embassy of India in Bishkek, in an advisory dated June 8, 2026, stated that medical universities and colleges were required to undergo state accreditation and that institutions failing the process could lose the right to operate and issue diplomas.
The Embassy's advisory specifically lists Royal Metropolitan University (RMU) among the universities that did not pass the state accreditation process.
The advisory also states that the Kyrgyz Ministry of Health had made provisions for students enrolled in non-accredited universities to be transferred to other accredited medical universities during a period of licence suspension.
In its representation to the External Affairs Ministry, AIMSA has raised concerns about the proposed transfer of students to other universities and the implications for their medical degrees.
The association has requested the government to:
Ensure a clear and legally valid transfer mechanism for affected students.
Obtain written clarification from the National Medical Commission (NMC) regarding recognition of degrees after such transfers.
Verify the accreditation and long-term regulatory status of the universities receiving transferred students.
Establish a nodal mechanism for coordination and assistance to affected students.
According to the representation, the issue could affect more than 2,000 Indian students and their families, although this figure is an estimate stated by the association and has not been independently verified in the letter.
For Indian students studying medicine abroad, university accreditation in the country of study is an important part of the broader regulatory framework. The Embassy of India has advised students to ensure that their university and course comply with the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) Regulations of the NMC for eligibility for permanent registration in India.
The Embassy has also advised prospective Indian medical students to carefully verify the accreditation status of universities before taking admission in Kyrgyzstan.
AIMSA has asked for coordination among the Ministry of External Affairs, Embassy of India in Kyrgyzstan, NMC and Kyrgyz authorities so that students do not face academic or professional difficulties because of regulatory changes.
The matter is therefore not simply about the immediate transfer of students. For affected students, questions around continuity of education, accreditation of the receiving university and recognition of their medical qualification in India remain important.