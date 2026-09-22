Kyrgyzstan Accreditation Row: AIMSA seeks MEA intervention over Royal Metropolitan University issue

What is the Accreditation Issue?

The issue follows changes introduced by Kyrgyzstan in 2026 regarding the state accreditation of medical educational institutions. The Embassy of India in Bishkek, in an advisory dated June 8, 2026, stated that medical universities and colleges were required to undergo state accreditation and that institutions failing the process could lose the right to operate and issue diplomas.

The Embassy's advisory specifically lists Royal Metropolitan University (RMU) among the universities that did not pass the state accreditation process.

The advisory also states that the Kyrgyz Ministry of Health had made provisions for students enrolled in non-accredited universities to be transferred to other accredited medical universities during a period of licence suspension.