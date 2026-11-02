KVS Samvaad app to let parents track attendance, exam results and academic progress

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has asked schools to verify parents’ registered mobile numbers and email addresses by November 6 ahead of the planned launch of its Samvaad-Parent Connect app.
The app is expected to give parents access to their children’s attendance records, academic progress, examination results, school announcements and other updates through a single digital platform. It will cover students studying in more than 1,200 Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country.
The app has not yet been launched. The current exercise focuses on verifying parents’ contact details so that access can be linked to authenticated users.
How will parents verify their details?
Class teachers will verify registered mobile numbers and email addresses through the SAMAGAM portal. The process involves the following steps:
The student’s profile must be marked as “Completed” on the portal.
Separate one-time passwords (OTPs) will be sent to the parent’s registered mobile number and email address.
Parents must provide both OTPs to the class teacher for authentication.
KVS has set November 6 as the deadline for completing the verification. Schools have been advised to organise phased parent-teacher meetings where necessary to help parents complete the process.
Regional offices and school principals have also been asked to monitor progress daily. The verification instructions and user guide are to be circulated across Kendriya Vidyalayas.
KVS warns against unofficial apps
Alongside the verification exercise, KVS has warned parents, students and staff against downloading unauthorised applications claiming to provide its services.
The organisation said several apps on the Google Play Store use names such as “KVS SAMAGAM” and “KVS Samvaad” despite having no official association with the Sangathan. Such apps could expose users to risks involving personal information and data misuse.
KVS has clarified that SAMAGAM is currently available through its official website at samagam.kvs.gov.in. Neither an official SAMAGAM mobile app nor the Samvaad-Parent Connect app has been released on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
Parents have been advised to wait for an official launch announcement before downloading an app or entering personal details. KVS has directed school principals to circulate the warning through school websites, parent-teacher meetings, WhatsApp groups and Vidyalaya Management Committee meetings.
What parents will be able to track
Once launched, Samvaad-Parent Connect is expected to provide access to monthly attendance records, including days present and absent, academic performance, examination results and official school communications.
The platform is intended to make it easier for parents to monitor their children’s progress without relying solely on periodic school meetings or individual messages from teachers.