KVS Samvaad app to let parents track attendance, exam results and academic progress

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has asked schools to verify parents’ registered mobile numbers and email addresses by November 6 ahead of the planned launch of its Samvaad-Parent Connect app.

The app is expected to give parents access to their children’s attendance records, academic progress, examination results, school announcements and other updates through a single digital platform. It will cover students studying in more than 1,200 Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country.

The app has not yet been launched. The current exercise focuses on verifying parents’ contact details so that access can be linked to authenticated users.