KVS NVS Result 2026 Tier 1: Check cut-off marks, Tier 2 exam dates here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the KVS NVS Tier 1 result 2026 today, February 28. It has activated the KVS NVS Tier 1 results 2026 link on the official portal at kvsangathan.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the written examination can access the KVS result 2026 with valid login credentials. One must enter their registration number and password to access the KVS NVS result 2026 for Tier 1.

The exam authority has also released KVS NVS Tier 1 final answer key 2026 and KVS NVS Tier 2 exam dates along with results. According to the official schedule, the KVS NVS Tier 2 exams will be held from March 27 to 31, 2026. Students can find the cut-off marks on the scorecard.

How to check KVS NVS Tier 1 result 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "Link to view score of Tier I examination and status of shortlisting for Tier II examination under Advt No. 01/2025"

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the KVS results page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as registration number and password

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The KVS NVS Tier 1 score card 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 7: Download and keep the scorecard for future need

KVS NVS result 2026 link

Candidates can land on the below results link to access results. The registration number and password are madatory.

Click here for KVS NVS Tier 1 result 2026

KVS NVS Tier 2 exam dates 2026