KVS & NVS recruitment drive ending TOMORROW: Here’s how to apply

The application window for the joint 2025 recruitment drive of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close tomorrow, December 11.

Conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the process covers almost 15,000 vacancies across the two national school networks. The registration process, which opened on November 14, was extended once and will now conclude at midnight tomorrow, December 11.

The KVS and NVS recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 14,967 posts across teaching and non-teaching categories, an official notification says. These posts include Primary Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, Post Graduate Teachers, Librarians, and administrative and support staff.

Interested candidates can apply online through CBSE, KVS or NVS recruitment portals for an application fee of Rs 1,700 for General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories, and Rs 500 for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Ex-Servicemen categories.

Here’s how candidates can apply for the KVS and NVS recruitment drive: