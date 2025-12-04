KVS & NVS Recruitment drive 2025 for teaching & non-teaching posts to close SOON

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will end the registration process for teaching and non-teaching positions on December 4, 2025.

Candidates who wish to apply for the positions can find a direct link on the official websites of NVS ( navodaya.gov.in ) and KVS ( kvsangathan.nic.in ).

The KVS & NVS recruitment drive 2025 will fill 14,967 positions across the business.

Here’s how interested candidates can apply for the KVS & NVS recruitment drive 2025:

Visit the official websites of KVS and NVS. Click on the teaching, non-teaching posts registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, login to the account. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

The selection process for these positions will include a two-tier examination followed by an interview for Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice-Principal, PGT, TGT (including Librarian and PRT), Administrative Officer, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer, and Junior Translator posts.

The merit list will be generated by evaluating candidates' Tier-2 and Interview scores at 85 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively. The interview will have a score of 100.

The selection process for Stenographers (Grades I and II) and Junior Secretariat Assistants will include a skill test. The merit list will be compiled based on the marks earned by candidates in Tier-2, subject to passing the skill exam.

There will be no interviews or skill tests for the Assistant Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant positions.