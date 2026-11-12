KVS launches three digital platforms for students, parents and alumni

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has launched three digital platforms to monitor students’ academic progress, improve access to school-related services and strengthen engagement with alumni.

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the initiatives in New Delhi on November 12. They include the AI-integrated Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) with the ‘Samiksha’ AI Bot, the KVS-Samvaad Parent Connect App and Web Portal, and the KVS Alumni Connect Portal, Education Times reports.

The minister said that the platforms could be expanded across all Kendriya Vidyalayas and potentially benefit students across the wider school education ecosystem. He also highlighted the need to integrate teacher training data to monitor training records, schedules and future requirements.