KVS launches three digital platforms for students, parents and alumni

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has launched three digital platforms to monitor students’ academic progress, improve access to school-related services and strengthen engagement with alumni.
Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the initiatives in New Delhi on November 12. They include the AI-integrated Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) with the ‘Samiksha’ AI Bot, the KVS-Samvaad Parent Connect App and Web Portal, and the KVS Alumni Connect Portal, Education Times reports.
The minister said that the platforms could be expanded across all Kendriya Vidyalayas and potentially benefit students across the wider school education ecosystem. He also highlighted the need to integrate teacher training data to monitor training records, schedules and future requirements.
AI-powered monitoring and parent services
The AI-integrated VSK provides real-time dashboards covering student and staff attendance, academic performance, infrastructure and admissions. Its ‘Samiksha’ AI Bot analyses data to identify learning and administrative gaps and suggest interventions.
The KVS-Samvaad app allows parents to access attendance records, syllabus progress, academic results, learning resources and digital student identity cards. They can also apply online for Bonafide and Children Education Allowance (CEA) certificates and student leave.
KVS said that the platform would reduce paperwork and unnecessary school visits while improving communication between parents and teachers.
Alumni engagement and mentorship
The KVS Alumni Connect Portal enables former students to reconnect with schools and batchmates, share achievements and contribute to institutional development. It is also intended to facilitate career guidance and mentorship for current students.
KVS said that all three platforms had been developed in-house by its IT Services Cell at the organisation’s headquarters.