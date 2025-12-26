KVS and NVS recruitment 2025 exam city slips OUT

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the city intimation slips and Tier I examination schedule for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recruitment 2025, helping candidates prepare for the upcoming tests.

As per the official notification, candidates who applied for various teaching and non-teaching posts under the KVS and NVS recruitment drive can now download their exam city details online. The city intimation slip informs candidates about the allotted city of examination ahead of the exam, enabling them to plan their travel and logistics in advance.

The Tier I examination is scheduled to be conducted on 10th and 11th January 2026, according to the released timetable. Candidates will be able to check their exam dates and shift timings along with the exam city through the official portals.

To access the city intimation slip, aspirants must visit the recruitment section of the CBSE website ( cbse.gov.in ) or the dedicated portals for KVS and NVS, and log in using their application credentials.

The slip does not contain the exact exam centre address, as that information will be included in the admit card, which is expected to be released closer to the exam dates.