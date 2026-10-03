Kushinagar school manager arrested for alleged molestation of teacher

Kushinagar: Police have arrested the manager of a private school in Kushinagar district for allegedly molesting a female teacher after summoning her to his office, an official said on Saturday.
According to police, the woman, a resident of the Kasya police station area, teaches at a private school in the Ravindra Nagar police station area.
In her complaint, the teacher alleged that on October 1, after school hours, she was preparing to leave with the students when the manager, Dinesh Rai, detained her, citing some work.
About 10 minutes later, he approached the teacher, allegedly grabbed her hand and molested her, she alleged.
The teacher further alleged that when she resisted, Rai threatened to kill her and dump her body in a canal. He also allegedly boasted of his connections with police officials.
Ravindra Nagar SHO Anil Kumar Singh said a case had been registered against Rai.
The accused has been arrested and an investigation is underway, the SHO said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.