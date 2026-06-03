Kushinagar agriculture university to boost farmers' income in eastern UP: CM Adityanath

Kushinagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Mahatma Buddha Agriculture and Technology University being set up in Kushinagar will be a milestone in improving lives of farmers and enhancing their income in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Adityanath made the remarks after inspecting the university project during his visit to the district.
According to an official statement, the chief minister said the university, being built at a cost of about Rs 450 crore, will play a key role in increasing farmers' earnings through modern agricultural practices and technology.
"The government's intention is that the university should be completed and become operational on time. The project will be finished in a time-bound manner," he said.
Expressing confidence that the institution would be inaugurated in September or October, Adityanath said formalities required for commencement of the academic session will be completed before that.
"The agriculture minister will visit before the inauguration to complete all necessary formalities for starting the session so that the agriculture university can begin functioning in Kushinagar," he said.
The chief minister said preparations were underway to start admissions from the current academic session. Pending completion of the permanent campus, classes will be conducted through temporary arrangements in a rented building or other facilities identified with the assistance of the district administration.
He said the university would not only provide farmers access to modern agricultural technologies but also help reduce production costs, increase output and significantly raise farm incomes.
After inspecting the project, Adityanath also highlighted the region's improving infrastructure and economic prospects.
He said the proposed economic corridor linking Gorakhpur with Shamli, along with connectivity through the Gorakhpur-Siliguri route, would further accelerate development in the region.
"The area has witnessed significant improvements in roads and infrastructure, which will help increase per capita income and create new economic opportunities," he said.
Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Kushinagar MP Vijay Dubey, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan and local legislators were among those present during the interaction with journalists.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.