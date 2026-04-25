Kuruva school rebuilds after tragedy, prepares to reopen with new teachers

MALAPPURAM: Kuruva GLP School, Pang, which lost five of its beloved teachers in the recent Valparai accident, is preparing to reopen with a new team. The death of teachers who had cared for students as their own has deeply affected the children.

To support and guide them, four new teachers – K K Rakhi, V P Faseela, P Shameena and Abdul Majeed Kottakaran – have been appointed. K Ahmed, head teacher of Pang Government UP School, has been given additional charge of the GLP School. The new team, along with Asnath teacher, the only staff member who remained after the accident, will lead the preparations for reopening.