Kuruva school rebuilds after tragedy, prepares to reopen with new teachers

MALAPPURAM: Kuruva GLP School, Pang, which lost five of its beloved teachers in the recent Valparai accident, is preparing to reopen with a new team. The death of teachers who had cared for students as their own has deeply affected the children.
To support and guide them, four new teachers – K K Rakhi, V P Faseela, P Shameena and Abdul Majeed Kottakaran – have been appointed. K Ahmed, head teacher of Pang Government UP School, has been given additional charge of the GLP School. The new team, along with Asnath teacher, the only staff member who remained after the accident, will lead the preparations for reopening.
A group of parents and local residents gathered at the school on Thursday to welcome the new team. The teachers were formally introduced to parents and local residents under the leadership of AEO Amira and head teacher K Ahmed Kutty.
The teachers met students and parents, offering reassurance at a time when the community is still mourning. “We felt this was our responsibility. We believe this was the right decision,” said the teachers.
In a notable development, another “Majeed Mash” has joined the school, replacing the much-loved teacher from Pang. Abdul Majeed Kottakaran, a native of Padinjarumuri in Pang, has been transferred from GLP School, Kallarmangalam.
Meanwhile, Kuruva panchayat pesident Abdulsalam Palathingal said that all necessary support would be provided for the treatment of the son of Sajitha – the cook at the school – who is currently under treatment. An all-party meeting will be held at the panchayat office on Friday to discuss further steps.
“Our children lost their favourite teachers all of a sudden. Replacing them was a huge challenge. However, within a week of their departure, the education department appointed new teachers. We are glad. The teachers have contacted us and informed that they will visit homes to understand the area and local community better. We are also planning a complete renovation of the school,” said local resident and PTA member Abdul Nazer.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.