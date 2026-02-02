Kurnool teen swimmer Hemalatha eyes Olympics after string of state and national successes

KURNOOL: At a time when young achievers are proving that dedication can overcome limitations, P Hemalatha stands out as a symbol of perseverance, discipline and sporting excellence. With an unyielding passion for swimming and a clear vision for the future, the talented teenager is steadily moving from local pools to national platforms, nurturing a bold dream of representing India at the Olympics.

Hemalatha, daughter of P Dastagiri and D Sabitha, is studying Intermediate first year (BiPC) at Narayana College in Kurnool city. She resides at Rajiv Gruhakalpa near Peddapadu on the outskirts of Kurnool. From a young age, she developed a keen interest in swimming, which over the years has transformed into a focused pursuit driven by hard work and consistency. Despite the demanding nature of competitive sport, she has successfully balanced academics and athletics, emerging as a role model for the present generation.