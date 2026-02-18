Cheetah tally reaches 38 with latest births at Kuno

New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday announced the birth of three cubs to South African cheetah Gamini at Kuno National Park.



In a post on X, the minister said the development coincides with the third anniversary of the arrival of South African cheetahs in India. He described the occasion as a significant milestone, noting that Gamini, now a second-time mother, has added three new cubs to the park's growing cheetah population.



"Another good news from Kuno Kuno welcomes three new cubs - A roaring new chapter at Kuno on the occasion of completion of 3 years of arrival of cheetahs from South Africa. Celebrations echo through Kuno National Park as Gamini, the South African cheetah and second-time mother, has brought 3 new cubs into the world," the 'X' post said.