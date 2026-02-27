Conservation boost at Kuno as Gamini delivers fourth cub

Bhopal: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday announced the birth of the fourth cub to South African cheetah Gamini at Kuno National Park, adding that its presence was confirmed during intensive monitoring by the field and veterinary teams.



Yadav highlighted that all four cubs are healthy and progressing well, describing the development as an important step in India's cheetah reintroduction journey.



"Kuno National Park is pleased to announce the birth of a fourth cub to female cheetah Gamini. The presence of the fourth cub was confirmed during intensive monitoring by the field and veterinary teams. All four cubs are presently healthy and doing fine. This development reflects the continued commitment to scientific management and conservation under Project Cheetah, and marks another positive step in India's cheetah reintroduction journey," the Union minister posted on X.