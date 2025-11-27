Kumble urges Team India to "deeply reflect" on series loss to South Africa

While injuries and form dips are understandable, India must take time to deeply reflect. With the next Test not until August 2026, there is room for thoughtful discussion about the future direction of Indian Test cricket."



Kumble said that the "vaccum" created after the retirements of legends like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin should be filled with "clear vision and structured planning" and filling team with youngsters would not work.



"The team needs a strong core of experienced players to support and nurture emerging talent. Introducing too many inexperienced players simultaneously without a solid foundation would not work. A robust line-up with mostly seasoned players, complemented by one or two newcomers, is essential for sustained success," he added.



Kumble reflected on India's "complete surrender" and pointed out that it was a 74-run stand in the first innings between Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav, in which the latter played 134 balls to score 19, was the reason why they could go and play 83.5 overs.

He also added that while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja showed positivity, Team India as a whole "failed to cope with the challenges".



After a sluggish start on day one with 247/6 on the board, a maiden Test ton from all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy (109) and a hard-hitting knock from Marco Jansen (93 in 91 balls, with six fours and seven sixes) made crucial lower-order contributions to propel the Proteas to 489 in the first innings.

Kuldeep Yadav (4/115) was the top bowler for India.



Jansen continued his magic with the ball, snapping figures of 6/48, as the hosts were bundled out for merely 201. A half-century from Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 in 97 balls, with six fours and a six) and Washington Sundar (48 in 92 balls, with two fours and a six) offering notable resistance.

India did have a fine start with a 65-run opening stand, but slipped to 122/7, with a 72-run stand between Sundar and Kuldeep (19 in 134 balls, with three fours) pushing India to the 200-run mark.