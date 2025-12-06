Kumaraswamy Urges Pradhan to Include Bhagavad Gita in School Curriculum

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy has written to Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, urging him to include the Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum.

The National Education Policy (CEP) places strong emphasis on value-based education, Kumaraswamy, a former chief minister, said, adding that introducing selected teachings from the Gita will help inculcate moral strength, clarity of thought and character among students.

In his letter, Kumaraswamy said that India has long been a land of saints, knowledge, and enduring civilisational values. Sanatana Dharma upholds the universal ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, he said. “In his eighth avatara as Sri Krishna, Bhagwan Vishnu imparted the eternal wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita, which emphasises Nishkama Karma and the importance of performing one’s duty with sincerity and dedication. These values are of immense relevance, especially in the present global environment,” Kumraswamy said.