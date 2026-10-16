Union minister Kumaraswamy backs KPSC aspirants demands seeking fair recruitment, annual calendar

Bengaluru: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday backed the demands of KPSC aspirants such as transparent recruitment, accountability over alleged examination irregularities and a fixed annual hiring calendar.
Interacting with the aspirants here, Kumaraswamy said the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) had lost public confidence and needed comprehensive reforms, including an independent process for appointing commission members and strict action against those found responsible for malpractice.
"I am not in a position to promise that I will implement your demands tomorrow morning," he said during the interactive programme 'KPSC Charche with HDK'.
He assured the aspirants that he would raise their concerns with the state government and would also address them when given an opportunity to govern after the 2028 Assembly elections.
Aspirants alleged irregularities in the Panchayat Development Officer (PDO), Village Accountant (VA), Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) and other recruitment examinations, citing discrepancies in candidates' scores, suspected OMR sheet tampering, non-functional examination cameras and delays in appointments.
Appaiah, an aspirant, alleged that some candidates who performed poorly in the VA examination secured exceptionally high marks in the PDO test.
"One candidate who scored just 14 marks in the VA examination reportedly scored 150 marks in the PDO examination," he claimed.
He said the KPSC Member Secretary had responded to his complaint by telling him, "Look, in my official capacity, I can't do anything."
He offered to submit documents and sought investigation.
Kumaraswamy said candidates' protests had helped bring alleged irregularities to light and warned against inquiries that failed to result in action.
"An investigation must not become a mere formality," he said.
He proposed that appointments to the KPSC be based on integrity and professional suitability, with an independent selection mechanism involving experts from leading educational and technical institutions.
He also cautioned that transferring recruitment to the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) would not automatically resolve the problem if the same practices continued.
Aspirants also complained of postponed examinations, changing syllabuses, unclear notifications and several tests being scheduled close together after long delays.
Vasanth Nayak, an aspirant from North Karnataka, said candidates were struggling to balance preparation with work and family responsibilities while remaining uncertain about examination dates.
Responding to their concerns, Kumaraswamy called for the government to review vacancies in January every year and ensure recruitment was completed within a fixed timeline.
"The government must take responsibility for recruitment," he said, proposing that departments identify vacancies and initiate a process that could be completed within three to six months.
He said Karnataka should adopt a predictable annual recruitment system similar to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), reducing repeated postponements and uncertainty for candidates.
Kumaraswamy said the state government had approximately 2.5 lakh vacancies and criticised recruitment announcements that were not followed by clear implementation plans.
He urged aspirants to continue raising specific complaints and said their concerns would guide his efforts to press for reforms.
The KPSC is in turmoil following the arrest of its expelled chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, member B V Geetha and IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, who had served as exam controller in KPSC. The trio are being questioned for their role in the large scale irregularities in the recruitment process, including the veterinary doctors.
Sahukar allegedly got his daughters appointed as industrial officers fraudulently.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.