KUHS 2025 results announced; check here

The Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) has announced the 2025 exam results for a variety of programs, including MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm), Master of Pharmacy (MPharm), Bachelor of Science Nursing (BSc Nursing), and others.

The results of both regular and additional exams, as well as re-evaluation results, are now available online. Notably, the revised results for the Fourth Semester BSc Nursing exam have been published.

Here's how candidates can check the KUHS results:

Go to the KUHS official website kuhs.ac.in . Find and click on the Results or Examination Results link. Select your course and semester/year from the list. Enter your registration or roll number. Press ‘Submit’ to see your marks. Save or print a copy for your records.

The marksheet includes the candidates’ name, roll number, course and subject-specific marks, total score, grade, and overall result.

Students should carefully review the information to ensure that everything is correct.