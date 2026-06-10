KU seeks clarification and refund over Rs 16.5 Lakh transfer error

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala University fund-transfer controversy has deepened, with the varsity ordering the recovery of around `16.5 lakh from Girish Kumar, director of the Centre for Latin American Studies over the erroneous transfer of USD 20,000 instead of Rs 20,000 as honorarium to a foreign lecturer.

Acting on the directions of Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, the university registrar has asked the director to remit the amount, holding him responsible for the lapse.

The payment was intended as honorarium for a Brazil-based journalist who delivered an online lecture for the Centre for Latin American Studies. Instead of transferring Rs 20,000 (roughly equivalent to USD 230), USD 20,000 was remitted, resulting in a loss of about Rs 16.5 lakh.

The amount was transferred through the State Bank of India (SBI), where the university maintains its account, and routed through the Bank of America to the consultant. University authorities have alleged that the loss was aggravated because Girish Kumar failed to promptly report the erroneous transaction.

During a visit to Brazil, reportedly in connection with a student exchange programme, Girish Kumar met the consultant who had received the excess amount and informed the university that the money had been returned. However, the amount has yet to be credited to the university’s account. He also reportedly informed the university that he had personally handed over the actual honorarium of Rs 20,000 to the lecturer during the visit.

The matter was later taken up with the Banking Ombudsman, who found that there had been an error in filling out the fund-transfer form.

Citing an RBI circular, the Ombudsman observed that the complainant (Girish Kumar) would be responsible for any loss arising from a delay in reporting the erroneous transaction.