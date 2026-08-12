KTU temporarily withdraws yearback system for 5th semester B Tech students: Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Higher Education Minister Roji M John on Wednesday said that the syndicate of the Kerala Technological University (KTU) has decided to temporarily withdraw the yearback system implemented in the fifth semester of the B.Tech course in the varsity.
The decision was taken in the first meeting of the new KTU syndicate, the minister said in a Facebook post.
The temporary withdrawal of the yearback system has led to the removal of the strict condition that admission to the fifth semester would be granted only after obtaining a certain number of credits in the first two semesters, he said.
The minister said that the decision was taken in view of the concerns raised by thousands of students of the 2024 batch.
He said that various student organisations had approached the government, stating that the yearback system was adversely affecting further studies of the students.
Taking into account the concerns of the students, the new syndicate was instructed to immediately intervene in the matter and take an appropriate decision.
The syndicate revoked the decision taken in 2024 by the Board of Governors, during the previous government, to implement the yearback system.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.