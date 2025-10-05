KTR invited to inaugurate national student motorsports competition in Coimbatore

KT Rama Rao, Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and former Minister of Industries and Information Technology and Communications of Telangana, will be the Chief Guest at the 10th FMAE National Student Motorsports Competition 2025 in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

The competition will begin on October 11 at Kumaraguru Institutions in Coimbatore, according to a press release.

Organised by the Fraternity of Mechanical and Automotive Engineers (FMAE), the event will place a spotlight on engineering talent from 101 colleges across India, with over 70 student teams and over 1,300 young engineers taking part, ANI reports.

Students will showcase self-built automobiles and ideas to a jury of 25 top automotive experts.

FMAE's invitation praised KTR's contribution in bringing Formula E to Hyderabad, putting Telangana on the world motorsports map. His efforts to promote sustainable mobility, innovative manufacturing, and innovation ecosystems have inspired thousands of young engineers around the country, according to FMAE.

The competition is recognised as one of India's best student-driven engineering forums, bridging the gap between industry and academia and establishing the country as a hub for cutting-edge automotive innovations.