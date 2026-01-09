K'taka minister tells cops to raise awareness of social media ills in schools, colleges

BENGALURU: Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar suggested that police visit schools and colleges four days a week to create awareness about social media and protect children from exploitation.

She suggested this while addressing the inauguration of district-level police officers’ workshop on ‘Children’s Online Safety’, organised by the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) in collaboration with Child Fund India at Vikasa Soudha on Thursday.