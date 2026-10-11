K’taka: IIT Madras, IIT Dharwad partner for education, research, entrepreneurship

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and IIT Dharwad on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in education, research and entrepreneurship in the presence of Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi.
Congratulating both institutions, Joshi said the agreement should pave the way for sharing educational resources, research initiatives and innovation projects, while strengthening collaboration within the IIT system.
He expressed hope that the partnership between IIT Madras and IIT Dharwad would serve as a model for collaboration among IITs and contribute to India's journey towards becoming a global leader in knowledge, innovation and technology.
Describing the agreement as a matter of satisfaction, Joshi said it was particularly significant for him as Dharwad is his Lok Sabha constituency.
He said IIT Dharwad was making a unique contribution to the educational development of North Karnataka.
"Though IIT Dharwad is one of our newer IITs, it is steadily strengthening its academic and research capabilities," he said.
The Union Minister added that the partnership with an experienced and broad-based institution such as IIT Madras would further strengthen North Karnataka in the fields of education, research and entrepreneurship.
Joshi said the agreement between the two institutions was only the beginning and that its real value would be determined by the activities undertaken subsequently.
He advised the institutions to set clear goals for the partnership and provide continuous institutional support to ensure meaningful outcomes.
Describing IITs as some of India's strongest knowledge centres, Joshi said their capabilities should not remain confined to individual campuses.
"Knowledge grows when it is shared. When capabilities are combined, more research can be undertaken. When partner institutions work together, innovation gains momentum," he said.
He said the partnership between IIT Madras and IIT Dharwad should enable the two institutions to combine their complementary strengths and undertake ambitious joint research projects with active participation from faculty members and students.
The MoU provides for faculty and student exchanges, as well as the sharing of laboratories, libraries, research equipment and other institutional resources.
Such arrangements, he said, would help both institutions make full use of available facilities.
Joshi said the exchange of academic publications and research reports would further strengthen knowledge-sharing. At the same time, joint workshops, seminars, lectures and conferences could help faculty members and students identify common areas of interest and generate new ideas.
He noted that IIT Madras had developed a strong ecosystem in research, innovation and entrepreneurship and said IIT Dharwad could benefit from its experience.
The Minister emphasised the need for fresh ideas in areas such as patents, technology development, start-ups, industry partnerships and social innovation while contributing to regional development.
He said the partnership should not only strengthen the two institutions but also contribute significantly to the development of North Karnataka and to India's broader efforts to emerge as a global leader in knowledge and innovation.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.