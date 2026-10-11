K’taka: IIT Madras, IIT Dharwad partner for education, research, entrepreneurship

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and IIT Dharwad on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in education, research and entrepreneurship in the presence of Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Congratulating both institutions, Joshi said the agreement should pave the way for sharing educational resources, research initiatives and innovation projects, while strengthening collaboration within the IIT system.

He expressed hope that the partnership between IIT Madras and IIT Dharwad would serve as a model for collaboration among IITs and contribute to India's journey towards becoming a global leader in knowledge, innovation and technology.