K'taka govt hands over missing girl students' case to CID as search enters 3rd month

The parents of the two girls had filed a habeas corpus petition before the High Court, urging the state government to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case has now been transferred to the CID.

Police said the case has become a major challenge for the Bengaluru Police. The Vidyaranyapura police had formed a 10-member special team to trace the missing girls. The team has travelled to Mumbai, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Varanasi, Chamarajanagar, parts of West Bengal and Mysuru. Another team has been stationed in Kerala to gather information.

According to police, the investigation has turned complex as the girls are not using mobile phones or ATM cards. They have not contacted their parents or any of their friends. At one stage, police received information that they were roaming in the Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district, which borders Tamil Nadu and Kerala. However, by the time police reached the spot, they had disappeared.