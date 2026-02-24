K'taka CM urge students to focus on education amid protest over vacant posts, assures faster recruitment

Bengaluru: Reacting to the protest by government job aspirants in Dharwad, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Tuesday, urged to focus on education and assured faster recruitment.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued an official statement in this regard.

"I appeal to all the aspirants to continue focusing on your education, skill-building, and preparation with confidence and patience. Karnataka's youth are the architects of our future. Your perseverance inspires us. My government stands firmly with you, not just in words, but in action. We will ensure opportunities are expanded, dreams are protected, and public service remains a noble and attainable path for every deserving young mind," the Chief Minister said.