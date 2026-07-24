KSU leader booked for allegedly slapping police officer during NEET protest in Wayanad

Wayanad: A case has been registered against a KSU leader for allegedly assaulting a police officer during a protest march against the central government over the alleged NEET examination paper leak in Kalpetta here, officials said on Friday.
The case was registered against KSU Wayanad district president Goutham Gokul Das based on a complaint lodged by Sub Inspector Bazil Paul.
According to police, the Congress-affiliated Youth Congress and Kerala Students' Union (KSU) held a protest march to the Wayanad Head Post Office in Kalpetta on Thursday.
Police blocked the march, leading to a minor scuffle between the protesters and the police personnel.
During the confrontation, Das allegedly slapped SI Paul while questioning the police, the FIR stated.
A case has been registered against Das under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant with the intent to deter him from discharging his lawful duties.
Police said Das would be summoned for questioning, following which a decision would be taken on his arrest.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.