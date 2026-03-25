KSRTC to scale up driving schools network by 60%

T'Puram: KSRTC plans to increase the number of driving schools to 40, a 60% jump due to growing demand. At present KSRTC has 24 driving schools spread across the state which includes both urban and rural areas. The management has sanctioned to increase the number of driving schools to 31 immediately.

The expansion plan received a boost with the Road Safety Authority sanctioning Rs 1.75 crore to purchase vehicles and equipment required for 15 driving schools.

"We will start new driving schools in a phased manner. We need an initial investment for setting up the ground, vehicles and registrations. But there is strong demand," said an official.

KSRTC launched the driving school as part of efforts to improve driver training standards and address the shortage of skilled drivers in the state, in 2024. As many as 8293 learners took admission since then.

Among the 4005 appeared for the test 3613 obtained driving license test, a pass percentage of 90.2%. KSRTC collected Rs 5,76,60115 and made a profit of Rs 2,51,64,111, despite offering affordable fee. The KSRTC driving schools provide theory classes and test practices, according to the norms of the accredited centres suggested by the Ministry of Road and Surface Transport.

The centre charges Rs 9,000 for heavy and car licences, Rs 3,500 for two-wheeler licences and Rs 11,000 for bike and car licences combined.KSRTC offers affordable learning with a fee less than 40% of the fee charged by the private driving schools. Besides it offers subsidy to SC/ST candidates. Additional concessions may apply for specific categories (as per government norms).