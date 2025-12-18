KSEAB SSLC Preparatory Exams 2026 timetable OUT

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has formally announced the timetable for the Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) preparatory examinations for 2026. These dates help students gauge their readiness ahead of the main board exams.

According to the official schedule, the preparatory exams will be held in three phases early in 2026. All tests will be conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1:15 pm across the state.

Here’s the schedule of the KSEAB SSLC Preparatory Exams 2026 as per the official notification:

Preparatory Exam 1:

January 5 to January 10, 2026; core and language subjects.

Preparatory Exam 2:

January 27 to February 2, 2026; second phase of tests across key subjects.

Preparatory Exam 3:

February 23 to February 28, 2026; final practice examination before the board exams.

The timetable lists subject-wise examination dates for each session, beginning with the First Language papers and progressing through Mathematics, Second and Third Languages, Science and Social Science in each preparatory cycle.

KSEAB conducts these preparatory examinations as practice tests intended to familiarise students with the pattern and duration of the final SSLC board exams.

Students and schools can download the full timetable from the official KSEAB website or access it through notifications issued by their respective institutions.