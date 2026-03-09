KSDNEB GNM result 2026 declared at ksdneb.org; check Karnataka 1st, 2nd year nursing results link here

The Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board (KSDNEB) has released the exam results for KSDNEB GNM results 2026. It has activated the annual GNM examination link for January session. Caniddates who had appeared for the written exam can access the Karnataka 1st and 2nd year Nursing results 2026 on the official website at ksdneb.org.
The Board has conducted the annual GNM examination in January 2026. Students can also access the KSDNEB exam results marksheet till they receive the original passing certificate.
KSDNEB GNM result 2026 highlights
How to check Karnataka GNM Nursing result 2026?
Step 1: Go to the official portal of the Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board’s official website at ksdneb.org.
Step 2: Search for the KSDNEB GNM results 2026 link flashing on the homepage
Step 3: Go to the KSDNEB GNM ‘Students wise Result’.
Step 4: Follow the link ti land on the Karnataka GNM exam results 2026 page
Step 5: Enter the login credentials such as registration number
Step 6: Submit the mandatory fields
Step 7: The KSDNEB GNM result 2025 for the first, second or third year will displayed on the screen.
Step 8: Download the KSDNEB GNM marksheet and keep the hard copy for future need
Karnataka Nursing results 2026 link
Candidates can land on the KSDNEB GNM Nursing results 2026 with the below link. The registration number is mandatory to check results.
Click here to check KSDNEB results 2026
Students are advised to follow the official portal for all details regarding the marksheet.