KSDNEB GNM result 2026 declared at ksdneb.org; check Karnataka 1st, 2nd year nursing results link here

How to check Karnataka GNM Nursing result 2026?

Step 1: Go to the official portal of the Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board’s official website at ksdneb.org.

Step 2: Search for the KSDNEB GNM results 2026 link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Go to the KSDNEB GNM ‘Students wise Result’.

Step 4: Follow the link ti land on the Karnataka GNM exam results 2026 page

Step 5: Enter the login credentials such as registration number

Step 6: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 7: The KSDNEB GNM result 2025 for the first, second or third year will displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Download the KSDNEB GNM marksheet and keep the hard copy for future need

Karnataka Nursing results 2026 link

Candidates can land on the KSDNEB GNM Nursing results 2026 with the below link. The registration number is mandatory to check results.

Click here to check KSDNEB results 2026

Students are advised to follow the official portal for all details regarding the marksheet.