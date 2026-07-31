KSAPS denies rumours of 7,000 students testing HIV positive in Karnataka



"It has become very difficult for us to identify these people due to dating apps and the virtual mode of meeting people, where they don't know each other's addresses and we are not able to trace them. Therefore, creating awareness is the only way to ensure people perform their own risk assessment and link back to our centres," she added.

To combat this, KSAPS has introduced a technology-driven awareness campaign involving QR codes and the 'BreakFree' mobile application.

"We are creating awareness through a QR code for the BreakFree app. By scanning the code, users answer questions for a risk assessment. Any person identified as being at risk can connect to a counsellor through the app or locate testing centres. All centres across India are listed there," Basavanthappa explained.