Krushi Odisha: A progressive platform showcasing agricultural prowess of the state

Despite challenges, Odisha’s agriculture has been a story of transformation - from a state of sustenance to surplus, and from margin to mainstream.

Science-driven and evidence-based initiatives to drive economic growth and livelihood, social inclusion and empowerment, building a resilient agriculture future by climate adaptation, preserving heritage, technological modernisation and policy dialogue have been the cardinal principles for the overall growth of this sector.

Now, this sector is undergoing a dynamic shift, characterised by record production, strategic investments and a shift towards an inclusive pathway.

The state has significantly increased its budget allocations, rolled out innovative schemes and put focus on an inclusive and whole-of-society approach in the agriculture sector.

Odisha has pioneered digital agriculture that can be used as a blueprint for similar state-wide transformation.