KPSC veterinary recruitment irregularities, cases handed over to CID

Bengaluru: The Home Minister, Priyank Kharge, on Tuesday said the cases registered in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission recruitment of 400 veterinary officers had been handed over to the CID for investigation.
He assured that a thorough probe would be conducted and those found responsible would be punished in accordance with the law.
"In the interest of ensuring a fair, impartial and comprehensive investigation, the two cases registered at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station, Bengaluru City, against the KPSC under Section 10 of the Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2023, have been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation," Priyank said in a post on X.
Stating that the government was committed to upholding the integrity and credibility of the public recruitment process, he said any allegation of corruption, malpractice or unfair means in examinations or recruitment would be investigated thoroughly and without fear or favour.
"Those found responsible, irrespective of their position, will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law," he added.
He said the transfer of the investigation to the CID reflected the government's resolve to ensure an independent and transparent probe that inspires confidence among lakhs of aspirants and the general public.
"Protecting the sanctity of competitive examinations and safeguarding merit remain our highest priorities," the minister added.
The announcement came even as the opposition BJP demanded an inquiry by the CBI or a sitting judge of the Karnataka High Court.
The FIR registered in the case names suspended KPSC Chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, other KPSC officials and 29 candidates who figured in the selection list.
On Sunday, the KPSC decided to keep the final selection list for the recruitment of veterinary officers on hold pending an internal inquiry into the alleged irregularities.
To examine the allegations, the commission constituted an internal inquiry sub-committee headed by a senior member.
According to the KPSC, the decision was taken at an emergency meeting held on Sunday following the complaint lodged at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station on July 24 and the FIR registered the following day.
A group of veterinary doctors had recently lodged a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha Police, alleging large-scale irregularities in the KPSC recruitment process for 400 veterinary officer posts in the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department, and sought an investigation into the selection process.
The recruitment examination was conducted by the KPSC in January. The complainants alleged that several candidates were approached by middlemen who demanded between Rs 70 lakh and Rs 80 lakh in exchange for securing appointments.
They claimed to have submitted audio recordings of the conversations to the police.
They alleged that some tests were conducted at resorts. They questioned the marks secured by certain selected candidates, claiming the results had raised serious doubts about the fairness of the recruitment process.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.