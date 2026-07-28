KPSC veterinary recruitment irregularities, cases handed over to CID

"In the interest of ensuring a fair, impartial and comprehensive investigation, the two cases registered at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station, Bengaluru City, against the KPSC under Section 10 of the Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2023, have been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation," Priyank said in a post on X.