KPSC scam deepens as authorities reveal influential backing for arrested IAS officer

Bengaluru, Sep 3 (IANS): The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigation into the alleged Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment irregularities has reportedly revealed that arrested IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar was allegedly receiving minute-by-minute inputs from influential persons and was advised to evade the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe, officials stated on Thursday.
According to the investigation, Gyanendra Kumar allegedly fled Bengaluru after the ED conducted raids at the residence of KPSC Chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar and the KPSC office. Suspecting that he could be the next target, the IAS officer reportedly travelled by flight from Bengaluru to Delhi.
The investigation reportedly found that Gyanendra Kumar subsequently went to Noida, where he booked a room and met a female friend. While he was with her, he allegedly received a call from an influential person warning him that the ED could conduct a raid at any time and that his alleged role in the case had come to light.
The caller is said to have advised him to leave immediately. This reportedly led to a quarrel between Gyanendra Kumar and his female friend.
From Noida, Gyanendra Kumar returned to Delhi, where he allegedly invited three of his friends to his room. He subsequently travelled to Sri Lanka and stayed there with his friends for two days.
After reportedly learning that a lookout notice could be issued against him, Gyanendra Kumar returned to Chennai and later reached Bengaluru. He then stayed at a resort in Devanahalli, on the outskirts of Bengaluru and close to Kempegowda International Airport.
The investigation has also reportedly revealed that influential persons advised Gyanendra Kumar not to respond to the ED notice and instead appear before the CID for questioning.
Following the advice, he attended the CID investigation. After being questioned on the second day, he reportedly left the CID office. However, after receiving a phone call, he returned to the CID office.
According to the investigation, the influential person allegedly informed him that ED officials were waiting at his residence. Gyanendra Kumar was subsequently arrested by the CID in the early hours of the day.
Meanwhile, a purported video of Gyanendra Kumar dancing and partying with men and women has gone viral on social media. The authenticity and context of the video, however, have not been independently established.
The CID investigation has also reportedly indicated that Gyanendra Kumar had applied for leave citing his father's heart surgery as the reason.
Meanwhile, the CID investigation has also intensified against BJP leader and alleged middleman Basavaraj Kannale, who is suspected of having connections in the state and also at the national level, and reportedly maintains contact with several politicians.
A CID team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Geetha took Kannale to his residence in Bengaluru on Thursday as part of the investigation. A mahazar is reportedly being conducted at the residence as investigators gather further evidence in connection with the KPSC recruitment scam.
The CID is examining the alleged network of middlemen and influential persons involved in the recruitment process, as well as the suspected links between officials, political figures and other individuals connected to the case.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.