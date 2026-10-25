KPSC recruitment scam: Karnataka govt grants prosecution sanction against jailed IAS officer Gangwar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday granted prosecution sanction against jailed IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar in connection with a corruption case linked to the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment scam.

Sharing a poster containing the order on social media platform X, Shivakumar said the state government would not tolerate corruption or shield those guilty of wrongdoing.

"Our (Congress) government will not tolerate corruption or shield the guilty!" the Chief Minister said, adding that the prosecution sanction had been granted against Gangwar in connection with the corruption case linked to the KPSC recruitment scam.