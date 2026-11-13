KPSC Probationers exam to be held on Nov 15 in Ballari, administration tighten security at 20 centres

Ballari: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Probationers Group 'A' and 'B' competitive examination will be held on November 15 at 20 exam centres in Ballari city, said Deputy Commissioner K. Nagendra Prasad on Friday.

He was speaking at a press conference held at the new District Administration Bhavan auditorium on Tuesday regarding the preparatory arrangements for the KPSC KAS exam to be held on Nov 15.

A total of 12,004 candidates will appear for the exam in Ballari district. All arrangements have been made by the district administration to conduct the exam in a fair and transparent manner, he said.

For the convenience of candidates coming from outside, accommodation has been arranged on November 14.

For women candidates, the designated venue is the Karnataka State Open University Regional Centre. For men candidates, the venue is Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan.