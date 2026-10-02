KPSC paper leak row: BJP accuses Congress of inconsistency

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP Sambit Patra has accused the Congress government in Karnataka of adopting "double standards" over the alleged Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) veterinary officer recruitment paper leak and questioned why the state government challenged a High Court order directing an SIT probe into the matter.



Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Patra alleged that the question paper for the KPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment examination was leaked a day before the examination and claimed that candidates were allegedly provided access to the paper and answers in exchange for money.



Patra said the examination was conducted on January 8 and 9 for around 1,400 candidates for 400 veterinary officer posts, and alleged that the question paper was leaked on January 7.