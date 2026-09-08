KPSC case: Suspended chairman gets 3rd CID notice, faces arrest

Bengaluru, Sep 8 (IANS): Suspended Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Chairman, Sahukar Shivashankarappa, has been issued a third notice by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the KPSC recruitment scam and is facing the possibility of arrest, as he has failed to appear for questioning despite repeated summons, police said on Tuesday.
Shivashankarappa, who has already appeared before the CID for questioning twice, has not responded to the latest notice. The development comes a day after the Karnataka High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea on Tuesday, increasing the possibility of his arrest in the recruitment irregularities case.
CID officials have also been conducting searches at his residence in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru since Monday evening as part of the ongoing investigation.
Meanwhile, Shivashankarappa is facing another allegation involving a 27-acre land parcel in Yadgir district. He has been accused of allegedly acquiring the land by using forged documents through his son-in-law, Shankaragowda.
The land in question is located in Survey Nos. 242 and 245 of Anabi village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district.
According to the allegation, forged documents were allegedly created showing Shankaragowda as the son of Basamma, the original owner of the land. The 27 acres were subsequently registered in Shankaragowda’s name through a gift deed, it is alleged.
The land was later allegedly transferred from Shankaragowda’s name to Shivashankarappa’s name.
Family members of Basamma have alleged that Shivashankarappa misused his influence to create documents falsely identifying Shankaragowda as Basamma’s son. They have further alleged that the land was subsequently transferred to Shivashankarappa’s name through illegal means.
The land-related allegations have surfaced amid the CID’s investigation into the KPSC recruitment scam, in which Shivashankarappa is already facing serious allegations. The CID is continuing its probe into the recruitment irregularities and is examining the role of several individuals in the case.
There is a lot of political controversy over the case with the Karnataka government questioning the BJP over Shivashankarappa's appointment as the KPSC Chairman during its tenure and the BJP claiming another wicket will fall in the state government.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.