KPSC aspirants raise red flag as 10 from same exam hall pass mains

BENGALURU: Two days after Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) released results of the Gazetted Probationers Group A and B for 384 vacant posts, aspirants, All Karnataka State Student Association (AKSSA) and former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao accused Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) of corruption by providing certain candidates with highest marks in the mains exam.

The allegations have come after the names of 10 candidates from the same exam hall and consecutive registration numbers appeared in the result list.