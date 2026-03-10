Kovai UPHC building ‘used’ as quarters by staff nurse

COIMBATORE: Following the controversy over an Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) building near Vadavalli in Coimbatore corporation (CCMC), which was allegedly used as a residence by a staff nurse, the wife of a DMK functionary, the health department on Monday temporarily suspended the nurse from duty and ordered her to vacate the building immediately.

However, the health department officials TNIE spoke to claimed there was nothing wrong in using the building as quarters by their staff, an urban health nurse (UHN).

The controversy erupted on social media after some people attached to the opposition parties raised the issue of the makeover of the UPHC building into a residence by a DMK functionary. The released videos of the ‘home tour’ explain how the DMK man and his family occupied the UPHC building, which was constructed in 2019.

Dr A Mohan, City Health Officer (CHO), told TNIE that the nurse, Kanitha, was suspended from duty on Monday.