Kovai to get its first paralympic sports complex

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore is set to take a major step towards inclusive sports development with the state government granting Administrative Sanction (AS) for the city's first dedicated Paralympic Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The facility, which will be developed by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), will come up at Kavundampalayam in West Zone Ward 33 at an estimated cost of `9.90 crore, spread across about 1.10 acres.



The approval marks a significant milestone for disabled athletes in the city, who have long lacked a specialised, accessible space for professional training and competition.