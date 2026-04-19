Kothagudem takes stand against child marriage

KHAMMAM: In a district where awareness is increasingly seen as the first step towards change, officials are turning to public spaces to challenge one of society’s most deep-rooted practices — child marriage.

A wall poster campaign aimed at eradicating child marriages is inaugurated in Kothagudem by district rural development officer Vidya Chandana and district welfare officer Swarnalatha Lenina. The initiative is organised by the AID (Action for Integrated Development) organisation in collaboration with Just Rights for Children, focusing on spreading awareness against child marriages.

Speaking on the occasion, Vidya Chandana says, “Eliminating child marriages is crucial for safeguarding the future of children. It is a deep-rooted social evil, and we all must work together towards its complete eradication.” She urges continued efforts to make Bhadradri Kothagudem a child marriage-free district.

The wall poster is formally unveiled in her chamber as part of the Akshaya Tritiya observance on April 19, marking a symbolic step in reinforcing the message at both official and community levels.

Officials note that awareness programmes are regularly conducted at the village level under the district administration, with the Child Protection Department extending various services for the welfare of children.

Highlighting the impact of early marriages, Swarnalatha Lenina says, “Child marriages can lead to serious physical and mental health issues among young girls. Lack of maturity often results in complications during childbirth, and in some cases, children are born with health defects, leading to lifelong distress.”

She adds, “Such practices can also result in maternal and infant mortality and negatively affect the gender ratio in society.”

This story has been written by B Satyanarayana Reddy.