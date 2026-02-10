Kotak Mahindra AMC deploys Pascal AI's agentic research platform
Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd. (KMAMC) announced the deployment of an agentic, context-driven AI research platform from Pascal AI to support and scale its institutional investment research workflows.
An industry-first move strengthens research speed, coverage expansion and depth of insight across Kotak Mahindra AMC's institutional investment processes
Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, said, "Investment research today is shaped by both the quality of insights and the speed at which they are generated. We are continuously looking for tools that help our investment teams strengthen conviction without compromising on governance or our philosophy. Pascal AI's platform integrates with our research context while ensuring data sovereignty and security, enabling us to responsibly adopt advanced AI capabilities."
This deployment reinforces Kotak Mahindra AMC's commitment to strengthening its research processes with advanced tools that improve speed-to-insight, broaden coverage and deepen analytical rigor.
The Pascal AI platform will operate within KMAMC's secure infrastructure ensuring that proprietary data, investment frameworks and research judgement remain fully within the firm's governance perimeter.
The system uses AI agents designed for institutional finance to automate and augment core analytical workflows.
The objective is to create a systematic informational advantage by accelerating research turnaround time, identifying risks earlier and enriching investment decision-making while upholding the highest standards of data security and oversight.
Vibhav Viswanathan, CEO and Co-Founder, Pascal AI, added, "Kotak Mahindra AMC's deployment demonstrates how institutional research can evolve with agentic systems that operate within the discipline, context and judgment of asset management teams. Our role is to deliver technology that supports investors by bringing speed, structure and depth to research workflows while keeping institutional control at the core."
The platform is powered by Pascal AI's proprietary Context Graph that connects Kotak Mahindra AMC's internal frameworks with real-time external information including regulatory filings, earnings transcripts and market updates. Deployed within a sovereign Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), the solution ensures all data stays within KMAMC's secure environment.
This engagement represents Pascal AI's largest enterprise-scale implementation to date.
