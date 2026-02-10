Kotak Mahindra AMC deploys Pascal AI's agentic research platform

Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd. (KMAMC) announced the deployment of an agentic, context-driven AI research platform from Pascal AI to support and scale its institutional investment research workflows.

An industry-first move strengthens research speed, coverage expansion and depth of insight across Kotak Mahindra AMC's institutional investment processes



Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, said, "Investment research today is shaped by both the quality of insights and the speed at which they are generated. We are continuously looking for tools that help our investment teams strengthen conviction without compromising on governance or our philosophy. Pascal AI's platform integrates with our research context while ensuring data sovereignty and security, enabling us to responsibly adopt advanced AI capabilities."

